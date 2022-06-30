Wesley Safadão is rushed to hospital and will leave the stage

posted on 06/29/2022 21:09



Wesley Safadão used social networks this Wednesday (29/6) to talk about his state of health and to warn that all the artist’s shows, until the next 6th of July, have been cancelled.

The note published on the musician’s Instagram says that he was diagnosed with a problem with his spine and that he will need to temporarily leave the stage.

“After feeling new pain in the spine and numbness in the legs on the morning of this Wednesday (29/6), Wesley Safadão will need to be temporarily removed from the stages, by medical advice”, begins the note.

“Diagnosed with a herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, with narrowing of the vertebral canal and significant compression of the neurological structures within this canal, he will be hospitalized for intensive treatment and will remain at rest until a new medical evaluation”, he continues.

“For this reason, out of respect for everyone who follows his work and especially to preserve his health, shows scheduled until July 6 will be cancelled. We appreciate everyone’s love and understanding and we will remain in prayer for his speedy recovery and return to the stage”, he concludes.





The singer’s wife, Thyane Dantas, also took to Instagram to share with fans that Safadão will start spinal treatment in São Paulo. Because of his back injury, he had to be carried to get on the plane.

“We are going to São Paulo, we are going to continue Wesley’s treatment there. He is also being closely monitored here in Fortaleza. I would also like to thank you for all the messages, support, strength. It’s going to be okay,” he said.

She took the opportunity to reassure fans. “He really just needs care, treatment, rest. It will be all right,” she said.