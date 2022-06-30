Wesley Safadão’s mother cries and asks for prayers for the singer, away from the stage: ‘My son’s recovery in God’s hands’ | Ceará

The mother of singer from Ceará Wesley Safadão, Maria Valmira Silva de Oliveira, better known as Dona Bill, cried and asked for prayers for the singer, after he announced this Thursday (29) the suspension of concerts to treat herniated disc.

Last Saturday (25) Safadão had already canceled six other shows that would take place in cities in Bahia due to the disease, known to generate a lot of pain and even lead to incontinence problems.

In stories posted on her Instagram profile, Dona Bill appears downcast and crying a lot. One of her videos has a written message asking for prayer for Wesley Safadão. In the other, the singer’s mother put on a religious song.

“I entrust my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask prayer for his health to all fans, friends and family. May he soon be on stage doing what he loves to do, sing and enchant”, wrote Dona Bill.

Diagnosed with a herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, with narrowing of the spinal canal and compression of neurological structures, Safadão informed in the statement that he will be hospitalized for intensive treatment and will remain at rest until a new medical evaluation.

In a video posted on social media on Saturday (25), the singer reported feeling a lot of pain due to a herniated disc.

“Sometimes, it’s a silly movement, a simple thing, that locks the spine and, when it locks… Guys, I cried. Tears came out of my eyes. I didn’t even want to, but it was a lot of pain”, said the artist.

Also according to Wesley Safadão, the condition caused him difficulties regardless of whether he was standing or lying down. “To sit was bad, to breathe is bad. And then to sing we need to be breathing”.