What is the agroforestry system that Jove so wants to apply on Zé Leôncio’s farms? | Mato Grosso do Sul

Soybean, cattle, corn, sugar cane, eucalyptus and cotton. Many rural properties bet on only one or two types of crops for production. The monoculture talk has been debated in “Pantanal”. One of the options for diversification in the countryside is the agroforestry systems that Jove so wants Zé Leôncio to adopt on the farms.

To g1biologist and agroforester Murilo de Lima Arantes explained what agroforestry systems are: methods completely linked to environmental conservation and aiming at the recovery of degraded areas.

In the plot, Zé Leôncio is a large farmer who has numerous cattle spread across the Pantanal and plantations in other states of Brazil. With the arrival of Jove, a representative of generation Z, sustainability is one of the flags raised by the character, even with his father being a reluctant rancher to new ideas.

“Agroforestry systems are agricultural cultivation techniques that combine species of interest for human consumption and also for growing trees. This work is done in this way to integrate the two types of cultivation, since that is how nature did it to develop all the species that we know”, explained Murilo.

The agroforester details that the system is a sustainable path for agricultural production. In short, the systems reconcile the production of food (fruits, grains or vegetables) with the recovery of degraded areas, from the planting of forest areas.

“The producer will have to break paradigms, it is difficult, but it is possible to show it as a viable system. We can also reconcile cattle production, implementing cultivation lines for restoration or with a focus on wood, including native plants, which would cause more well-being to cattle. You can be a rancher and make the integration between cattle ranching and the forest”.

Advantages of agroforestry

Murilo comments that most of the species had their origins in forests. The agroforester explains that current agricultural practices do not aim at soil regeneration, unlike the agroforestry system.

The biologist details that the main The advantage of agroforestry compared to traditional agriculture is the recovery of soil fertility, return of springs, reduction in soil erosion and conservation of native forest.

“When we look at traditional agricultural practices, the result has been degradation processes, water scarcity, soil loss and compaction and loss of biodiversity. This is all a reflection of this practice. Today, there is a worldwide search for agricultural practices are regenerative. Of the most viable regenerative practices, the application of agroforestry knowledge is the main one. The idea is that from these practices, it is possible to fix more carbon, hold water better in the soil and bring the biology of the soil back”, presents the discussion.

In one of the scenes that Jove discusses about the agroforestry system with Zé Leôncio, the son presents an environmental conscience and a greater vision of what may happen in the future. At the other end of the conversation, Zé Leôncio is reluctant and suspicious of the new.

The conflicts of generations and thoughts are not just fictional. Art imitates life. Murilo reveals that the conversation between Zé Leôncio and Jove is a reality, the biologist has already assisted several farmers who are in a new generation in the business of rural properties in Brazil.

“We saw a new generation that has received these farms, really, looking for these new systems. What has been treated in the soap opera is what happens in real life. The new generation does not want to do what had been done. only seek profit, they also aim to share social and environmental benefits”, he comments.

The agroforestry system aims at the continuity of production with the recovery of the environment. Murilo believes that the reluctance of older generations is related to the results that have been achieved over the years.

“The new generation sees that it can be done in another way. While the older ones are sure that what has been done gives results. The application of the technique can be done in a single process to improve agricultural practices. see that the more traditional families are changing their vision. Today, the difficulty of cultivation has impacted the old way of planting”, concludes Murilo.