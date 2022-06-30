Whey protein as an ally of health and metabolism: understand when to supplement – 06/30/2022

Anyone who thinks that the use of whey protein is limited to those who practice physical exercises is wrong. This nutritional supplement can be used even by children and the elderly as a food strategy to increase protein intake.

In addition, it can be included in a food plan, favoring weight loss and better control of type 2 diabetes and triglycerides.

Whey protein is a protein-based supplement extracted from whey. Due to its high protein content and high nutritional quality, it became popular around the world as an ally for athletes who wanted to increase their body’s muscle mass.

Although its use is widespread by those looking for muscle hypertrophy, it can also be indicated for people who cannot meet their protein needs in a regular diet, regardless of whether or not they practice physical activity.

As a key nutrient, adequate consumption of protein in the diet confers numerous health and metabolism benefits. Several consistent studies have pointed out that whey protein supplementation can:

– decrease body fat

– increase body muscle mass

– prevent excessive muscle loss related to aging

– reduce blood sugar levels (glycaemia)

– assist in the treatment of obesity and metabolic syndrome

– reduce cardiovascular risk

– strengthen the defense system

Despite the advantages presented, it is important that the supplementation is individualized, evaluating the need, the adequate amount and the type of food supplement that best aligns with your health conditions and pre-established goals.

According to the manufacturing process, filtration and additions, whey protein is sold in the following types:

– Whey concentrate: simpler filtration, maintaining a higher percentage of fat and lactose in its composition, which makes absorption slower. In general, it is a tastier and more cost-effective option, but it is not recommended for those who are lactose intolerant.

– Whey isolate: more rigorous filtering process, resulting in a higher concentration of proteins (90%).

– Hydrolyzed Whey: in addition to filtration, it undergoes the process of breaking proteins into smaller particles, which facilitates their absorption. Despite the higher cost, it is a good option for lactose intolerant people.

It is also worth mentioning that evaluation by a trained professional is essential before starting whey consumption. As its name suggests, the supplement should be included when there is a need to complement the usual diet.

Although it is a versatile and practical protein source, there is no indication of supplementing if you already ingest the ideal amount for your goal.