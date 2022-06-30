Which real estate funds pay rent above Selic?

According to Economatica, there are at least 18 real estate funds that offered a return with dividends greater than 13.25% in 12 months.

The current Selic rate hike is making fixed income investments more interesting. Given this scenario, some consider the idea of ​​getting rid of risky assets, such as real estate funds (FIIs). Even so, there are still FIIs with dividends in 12 months above the current Selic rate.

Considering that fixed income investments offer less risk, the high Selic scenario tends to lead to a migration from variable income to these more stable assets. Below, we will present you the real estate funds that pay rent above the Selic.

Real estate funds that pay rent above Selic

According to a survey carried out by the Economatica platform, there are at least 18 real estate funds that offered a return with dividends greater than 13.25% in 12 months. The research considers only the FIIs that are part of Ifix – the B3 index of the most liquid real estate funds on the Brazilian stock exchange.

On that list, there are dividend returns of up to 18%. The percentage refers to the Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11). Below, see the complete list, and the respective dividend yield in the 12-month period:

  • Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11): 18.02% (TVM type);
  • Urca Prime (URPR11): 17.10% (TVM type);
  • Reit Atrium (ARRI11): 15.62% (TVM type);
  • SP Downtown (SPTW11): 15.32% (Others type);
  • Devant (DEVA11): 15.06% (TVM type);
  • Kinea Price Index (KNIP11): 14.83% (TVM type);
  • Vectis Interest Real (VCJR11): 14.82% (TVM type);
  • REC Receivables (RECR11): 14.77% (TVM type);
  • Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11): 14.65% (Others type);
  • Values ​​CRI (VGIP11): 14.59% (TVM type);
  • NCH ​​High Yield (NCHB11): 14.49% (TVM type);
  • Versailles Receivables (VSLH11): 14.41% (TVM type);
  • Kinea High Yield (KNHY11): 14.30% (TVM type);
  • Kinea Securities (KNSC11): 14.08% (TVM type);
  • AF Invest CRI (AFHI11): 14.03% (TVM type);
  • Hectare (HCTR11): 13.86% (TVM type);
  • Habitat (HABT11): 13.80% (TVM type);
  • Riza (RZAK11): 13.75% (TVM type).

Finally, to carry out the survey of real estate funds, Economatica considered numbers up to June 14, 2022.

Image: jaturonoofer / Shutterstock.com

