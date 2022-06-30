WHO says monkeypox should not be minimized | world and science



Published 06/29/2022 14:06

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this Wednesday, 29, that monkeypox should not be minimized, although the Emergency Committee of the entity did not indicate, in a recent meeting, that the disease represents a public health emergency of international concern. In this context, he informed that a new meeting of this committee will be called “quickly” to reassess the

According to Ghebreyesus, the committee’s experts stressed that the emergency nature of the health event surrounding this disease “requires intense response efforts. The director-general also recalled that the committee itself requested that a new meeting of the entity be convened soon to analyze the picture of monkeypox, which has changed.

Covid-19

The director-general of the WHO also spoke about the situation in covid-19, considering that the pandemic “has improved, but it is not over”. The agency again asked for an advance in vaccination around the world, especially in the poorest countries, with an initial focus on risk groups, such as health professionals and the elderly.