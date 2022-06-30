Why are Jensen Ackles and the cast of The Boys coming to Brazil?

the actors of the boys Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karl Urban (Billy Gross), Antony Starr (Homeland Captain/Homelander), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Claudia Doumit ((Victoria Neuman)) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) and series creator Eric Kripke will come to Brazil next week to promote the last episode of the third season of the show Prime Video. But why are they coming to do this special event right here?

There are still no official details on how this celebration will take place, which will take place on July 4th and 7th, in the city of São Paulo, but we can think of some hypotheses.

The first of these is the fact that the boys have a legion of Brazilian fans. Prime Video does not reveal viewing data, but Brazil should certainly be in the Top 3 of countries that watch the series the most.

In addition, the admired Brazilians of the Garotos are very active on the social networks of the show’s cast. Coming to Brazil would be an excellent way to repay the affection of the Brazilian fans with the show and to promote even more the boys in our country.

Another possibility may have to do with the new spin-off of the boys. still unnamed, which will have the Brazilian actor Marco Pigossi as one of the stars of Vought’s series focused on young heroes.

Will we see in São Paulo the first public meeting of the cast of the next derivative the boys?

Or does the choice of Brazil have to do with another reason that we did not mention? Comment on our social networks. Although the boys does not belong to DC, the original comic book history of the group was published in its early years by DC Comics. The third season of the show, as well as the other seasons, can be seen on Prime Video. follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about the dcnauta universe.

