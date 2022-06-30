Why are the characters synonymous with bolsonaristas?

The Minions are back in “Minions 2: Origin of Gru”. The sequel follows the yellow sidekicks from “Despicable Me” who are so beloved by the public that they have their own movies. However, what the production of the animation could not imagine was that these servants of Gru would gain another meaning in Brazil.

Since 2018, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was elected president, the term “Bolsominion” has been spreading as the combination of the words “Bolsonaro” and “Minion” began to be used to nickname the politician’s supporters.

By calling them that, the intention is to say that the president’s followers blindly accept what he says, without asking any questions about the matter. The analogy puts Bolsonaro as Gru: the clumsy boss who speaks his mind and his disciples just obey.

Another link between this portion of Brazilian voters and the characters in the animated film is color, as the Minions are yellow, as is the shirt of the Brazilian team, an item that was “dominated” by Bolsonaro supporters in protests in favor of the president.

As for the creation of the term, it is not possible to pin an author. What is known is that, once the name appeared, it was spread throughout the Brazilian internet.

Acceptance

Initially, the term was considered pejorative and used mainly by people with political positions contrary to the current President of the Republic. Time passed and the supporters themselves embraced the idea of ​​having a kind of name to call those who identify with the same ideas.

The joke became so well accepted among fervent Bolsonaro voters that it became common to see them calling themselves “bolsominions”.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), son of Jair Bolsonaro, even celebrated his 2019 birthday with a Minions-themed party: the decoration featured yellow balloons stamped with images of the characters.

Among famous voters, there are also no problems in the use of the term, as happened with Andressa Urach in July 2021. The ex-Fazenda refuted model Suzy Cortez’s accusation of being a “repentant Bolsominion”, suggesting that she would be disgusted with the president’s management. “I am not a regretful bolsominion. I am a bolsominion and I will vote for him in the next election. I will never vote for Lula”, said Urach in a post made on Instagram.

During participation in Splash Showshe said: “People fight for the right to be a feminist, for the right to be gay. Why can’t I fight for my right to be a bolsominion?”

Etiquette consultant and presenter Fábio Arruda had a Minions themed party in 2019 and, in an interview with Splash, said he was not bothered by his nickname, but he does not like people to judge him without knowledge.

“I’m totally Bolsonaro, I support it. For people who don’t have the same opinion, I respect theirs. Respect mine. And if you don’t want to respect it, I’m not worried. [‘bolsominion’] it didn’t make me any record. Informed people have the possibility to abstract certain statements and information. Funny people annoy me. ‘Se hay gobierno, yo soy contra’ is old, libertarian, revolutionary, it’s silly. Be against it, but with propriety. If you convince me, I’ll respect you,” he said.

The film

Of course, all the promotion of “Minions 2: The Origin of Gru” tries to escape as much as possible from the relationship with Jair Bolsonaro’s voters, after all it is an animation aimed at children. But, in a Brazil that is going through an election year, it is difficult to disentangle the character from the image he gained here.

Meanwhile, in the production that hits theaters this Thursday, the sidekicks help Gru as a child discover how to be a villain.