Why do we get more anxious when we try to relax?

Exercises and training to relax are sought after by almost everyone. They are even objects of study of different cultures around the globe, whether through more spiritual practices, such as meditation in Buddhism, or even by scientists researching the effect of this on our brain. However, it is also common for some people to be even more anxious. Understand because we get anxious when we try to relax.

Basically, when our body relaxes, it lessens the stimulus of the “fight or flight” field of our nervous system. After all, although many people are not aware, it has an accelerator and brake, similar to what we find in vehicles. In this case, when we relieve tension or the “throttle” and apply the brakes, people can reduce their arousal levels and enter a relaxed state. However, sometimes they can end up getting more anxious.

Why are people more anxious?

In the case of people who experience some psychological discomfort when trying to relax, experts indicate that this may be the result of something known as “paradoxical anxiety”. Although there is no scientific consensus on this condition, some explanations point out that this may be the result of people’s fear of “losing control” while seeking relaxation.

Furthermore, from the physiological point of view, some individuals have something known as “hyperventilation syndrome”. In these cases, people breathe too quickly or too shallowly, which can contribute to a state of anxiety in more “calm” moments. Even experts point out that it is relatively normal to be tense when we relax, as this can be an evolutionary issue.

According to them, humans are diurnal creatures that evolved to sleep when it’s dark, but stay awake and alert during the day. So, during wakefulness, we adapt to focus on the external environment and pay attention to all kinds of threats and dangers. By transforming this focus into stillness, some inner experiences can be very alarming for some people, making them feel more vulnerable.