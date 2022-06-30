Will Instagram show who visited your profile? Understand

Raju Singh 4 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Will Instagram show who visited your profile? Understand 4 Views

In recent days, rumors that Instagram would display your profile’s visit history have taken over the internet. That’s because a supposed print in English showing how the feature would work had repercussions on social networks.

In the photo, a user receives a notification with the message “so and so visited your profile”. Check out the image in question below:

Instagramreproduction

The function, which already existed in the late Orkut and which is currently available on LinkedIn, is a nightmare for some users — the famous internet stalkers. The alleged new function of the social network worried users:

Will Instagram show who visited your profile? No!

Despite the collective scare, the news that the social network will show who visited your profile it’s fake. It is even possible to notice that the font used in the phrase “visited your profile” is different from the one originally used by the social network in “liked your story”. Therefore, the image is just a montage.

So far, Meta has not officially positioned itself on the matter. TecMundo contacted the company in search of information on the matter, but did not receive a response until publication.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

A new game arrives by surprise on Xbox Game Pass in late June

June is almost over and today a new game arrived from surprise on Xbox Game …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved