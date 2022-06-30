Willian starts physical therapy in the shoulder after injury during the game between Corinthians and Boca Juniors

Midfielder Willian left the duel between Corinthians and Boca Juniors with pain in his right shoulder. The player, in the final stretch of the match, dislocated his shoulder and needed to be attended to on the field. This Wednesday, a few hours after the game, shirt 10 has already started treatment.

On social media, the player’s wife, Vanessa Martins, shared images of Willian undergoing treatment, indoors. The procedure was performed with physical therapist Allan Josefh. During the afternoon, the player posted a new image already in CT – see photos below.

It is worth remembering that during the match, Willian managed to put his shoulder in place with the Corinthians doctors. Professionals also put a bandage on the spot.

Even so, a few minutes later, the shoulder came out of place again and he asked for a replacement – Fábio Santos took his place. Willian went to the locker room before the end of the match and must undergo examinations this Wednesday.

The midfielder was praised by Vítor Pereira for his delivery on the field – the coach does not believe that the injury is so simple. But this is not the only concern for the return game, next Tuesday, against Boca Juniors. Right-back Fagner felt pain in his thigh at the end of the first half and was substituted at halftime.

“We have Fagner and Willian to be evaluated, but they don’t look like three or four-day injuries to me”, said Vítor Pereira at a press conference, already imagining possible absences for the return duel against the Argentines.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians has already opened ticket sales for the return match. Tickets are being sold for R$ 150 on the Fiel Torcedor website (exclusively for members). With the tie, whoever wins the return game advances to the quarterfinals of Libertadores, where they face the winner of Flamengo and Tolima.

