Windows Defender Bug Decreases Intel CPU Performance by Up to 6%

The issue arises at random times and doesn’t seem to affect AMD’s Ryzen CPUs

Users of Intel-produced CPUs that have Windows Defender active on their systems may be dealing with reductions in the performance of your hardware. According to developer Kevin Glynn, a bug in the production system reduces processor performance by up to 6% on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

According to the Tech Power Up website, a problem in the protection software causes it to use randomly”all seven performance counters offered by Intel processors”. The problem arises from the fact that this is combined with privilege changes of each counter (changing them to “mode 2”), which generates conflicts with processes that try to use “mode 3”, which is used by counters by default. .

Glynn claims to have performed a series of tests with her Intel Core i9 10850K CPU and perceived a 6% reduction in Cinebench software performance. According to him, the problem can affect all processors manufactured by the company from 2008 onwards and doesn’t seem to affect AMD’s Ryzen lineup.

Website suggests possible solutions

The researcher also claims that the bug has the unpredictable characteristic of not making clear the conditions for its activation. According to him, the problematic behavior of Windows Defender can happen already during system boot or at random times of use — and the only way to notice it is to leave performance monitors on all the time.

So far, the The only 100% guaranteed way to avoid performance degradation is to turn off the protection system. However, this is not a recommended solution as it has the potential to exposing the used machine to a series of threats with even worse results than those caused by the bug.

Glynn also suggests that Windows 10 and Windows 11 users use ThrottleStop 9.5 softwarewhich has settings aimed at preventing the Windows Defender issue from manifesting itself. TechPowerUp also suggests Counter Control as an optionwhich monitors Intel CPU counters and provides solutions to minimize bugs in the protection system — both solutions were developed in partnership with the site.

Source: PC Gamer, TechPowerUp