With a growth perspective, the wind sector demands qualified labor – Negócios

Ceará’s potential for renewable energy places the State in a prominent position in the Brazilian scenario. The State has attracted several investments in the area, such as offshore wind projects (offshore energy), increasingly demanding qualified labor.

Ceará is the third state with the largest installed wind power capacity in the country (2,496.94 MW), totaling 97 parks and 1,121 wind turbines. In first place, Rio Grande do Norte appears (6,435.63 MW), followed by Bahia (5,572.95 MW). Work in the sector requires technical skills such as activities at great heights. After all, wind towers are 80 meters high. Offshore, the towers reach 220 meters.

Airbox, a Spanish company that has been operating in the state since 2019, specializes in training and certifying professionals to work with industrial mountaineering, an area that has expanded with the rise of the wind sector. “This area is already experiencing exponential growth”, says Henrique Fairbanks, managing director of Airbox in Ceará. “Many of the workers who arrive to undergo training are already pre-contracted by the companies, being sent to carry out the training and be able to start working as soon as they are properly qualified”, he reiterates.

For the manager, the increase in demand for training to work in the wind industry indicates the sector’s heating. Courses such as the BST (Basic Safety Training), aimed at the GWO (Global Wind Organization) Certification, are required to work in the wind industry. The training enables the worker to work safely in any wind farm in the world. “It is an important certification, used all over the world, which standardizes the work of any employee who has access to the wind farm. It is a course that requires good physical preparation. The biggest challenge is to overcome the fear of heights”, says Henrique.

Airbox has an area of ​​1,200m2 for training interested professionals. There, they are trained in constructions that simulate wind towers, confined spaces (horizontal and vertical), communication towers, a two-story building where firefighting and building evacuation take place, in addition to other structures in which students practice. working at height and providing first aid.

“We have the necessary certifications and an indoor training center to train people, generate opportunities and contribute to the development of the State, training qualified labor to operate in the rapidly expanding market”, highlights the Airbox manager.

broad performance

In addition to training, Airbox also works with the rental, sale and maintenance of respiratory protection masks, portable gas detectors, in the elaboration of projects and installation of lifeline systems (fall protection systems, vertical or horizontal, temporary or permanent) and preparation of fire brigades.

In the wind sector, it provides wind tower treatment and painting services, structural repairs (such as welding and inspection with ultrasound) and aesthetics of blades (blades), cleaning and inspection of wind turbine components and blades in the field. In addition, the company operates in the civil construction, industry, oil, gas and mining sectors.

Service:

airbox

Address: Rua Dr. Francisco Matos, 222 – Papicu.

Contact: (85) 3879-5772 (landline) / (85) 99239-6219 (Whatsapp).

Instagram: @airbox.br

https://www.airboxbr.com.br/