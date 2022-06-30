With the change in command, Petrobras begins changes

Petrobras announced the restart, this Monday (27), of the sale processes of three refineries.

The package includes the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), in Pernambuco, the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (REPAR), in Paraná, and the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (REFAP), in Rio Grande do Sul, as well as the integrated logistics assets.

The documents with the main information about the assets and the eligibility criteria for the selection of participants are available on the Petrobras website, under the link ‘Results and Announcements’.

The subsequent stages of the sale processes of these three refineries will be informed in due course to the market.

Petrobras’ refining divestment plan represents approximately 50% of the national refining capacity, totaling 1.1 million barrels per day of processed oil, and considers the full sale of the following assets:

Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), Gabriel Passos Refinery (REGAP), Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (REPAR), Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (REFAP), Isaac Sabbá Refinery ( REMAN) and Lubrificantes e Derivados de Petróleo do Nordeste (LUBNOR), as well as the logistics assets integrated into these refineries.

The operations are in line with Resolution No. 9/2019 of the National Energy Policy Council, which established guidelines for the promotion of free competition in the refining activity in the country, and are part of the commitment signed by Petrobras to open the refining sector in the country. Brazil.

The company must also change its pricing policy. The election of Caio Paes de Andrade was celebrated by Jair Bolsonaro. During an event at the Planalto Palace, the chief executive said that now, the state-owned company will have a “new dynamic in the fuel issue” and without “pencil”.

“You can be sure, today Caio [Paes de Andrade] is taking over at Petrobras, we will also have a new dynamic in Petrobras on the issue of fuels in Brazil, and everything will be analyzed in compliance, on the basis of the law, without wanting to mess with the pen in the law of state-owned companies, without wanting to interfere in anything, but with a lot of respect, with a lot of responsibility, making Brazil really leverage”, he said.

Apparently, the change in command of the institution began to bear results…

Source: Agência Brasil