Woman explains João Gordo’s disease: Constant shortness of breath

Viviana Torrico, João Gordo’s wife, explained that the 58-year-old singer and presenter has COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). Yesterday, he left fans and followers worried by posting a photo of himself doing nebulization and with an oximeter on his finger.

wanted by splashshe said that shortness of breath has been one of the main symptoms felt by João.

“He has COPD, a chronic lung disease. Shortness of breath has become a constant for the past month. But he is being monitored. [por um pneumologista] and we are alert”, he clarified.

In a video posted on Instagram, João Gordo also commented on the disease: “I’m not dying, but I can die. I have a lung problem, I’m COPD. And when the weather changes, I get full of phlegm and I can’t sleep .”

In the caption of the image posted yesterday on the social network, the artist wrote: “Kilometers of cigarettes and mountains of marijuana, some pass unharmed, others not. Pulmãozinho came from war”.

The nebulization that João Gordo does in the photo is a treatment indicated to unclog the airways through the inhalation of steam with serum or medicines to humidify the airways. The oximeter is a device used to measure the level of oxygenation in the blood.

COPD is basically the manifestation of two respiratory diseases that obstruct the passage of air through the lungs: chronic bronchitis and pulmonary emphysema, and most patients have both problems together. The disease is closely related to smoking and in Brazil it is estimated that it affects about 12% of the population, being slightly more common in men than in women.

João Gordo already had a health problem related to his lungs in 2000, when he suffered a pleural effusion and spent 22 days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). In 2001, he was hospitalized again for a heart arrhythmia, and was hospitalized for five days.