XP will have a sports complex, with beach tennis, bar and restaurant, at Faria Lima

On July 10th, XP will launch a sports, entertainment and gastronomy complex on Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, in the heart of the financial center of São Paulo, with the purpose of transforming it into the main entertainment, lifestyle and sport space in the city of São Paulo. capital of São Paulo.

Arena XP (@arena.xp) will have an area of ​​approximately 4,000 m², with 6 courts for beach tennis and other outdoor sports, a restaurant, bar and a large area for concerts and events. The venue will have a capacity for around 1,500 people and will be open daily from 12pm to 11pm, via reservation or “get in”.

The beach tennis and footvolley courts will be managed by Posto 011, the largest sand sports complex in Brazil, and the gourmet space will have a Nattu unit, a restaurant brand specializing in functional and affective cuisine, and the Arena Bar. There will also be a Dechatlon pocket store.

XP customers will have benefits if they use the XP Card in purchases with local partners, such as a 10% investback in any class or rental at Posto 011, a coffee at Nattu or a welcome drink at Bar da Arena (provided they make purchases at these last two).

outdoor spaces

The entertainment and experiences market has been transforming in Brazil recently, to adapt to new consumer trends, such as the growth in the number of beach tennis practitioners (sand modality that has gained fans across the country), in addition to the search for places that bring a seaside atmosphere.

Arena XP wants to be the new “beach for the people of São Paulo”, to be enjoyed especially during the day and at dusk in one of the most privileged spaces in the city, giving life to a place where an old parking lot used to be (almost on the corner with Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek).

“We have identified a strategic point, in one of the noblest spaces in the city, to meet a demand for entertainment that still does not exist in the Faria Lima region, the financial heart of Brazil”, says Lisandro Lopez, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of XP Inc. . “We are bringing to the public that lives, works and passes by daily a space with varied leisure options”.

beach weather

Nattu will have standard menu options from the restaurant brand specializing in functional and affective cuisine. Breakfast will be focused on sports audiences, with a menu with lactose-free cheese bread, functional juices and nutritious dishes such as assorted toasts.

The lunch and dinner menu has the house dish (Tuna in Crusts and Nattu Thai), but there are also “finger foods” for those who want to enjoy the end of the day at the complex, with options designed to harmonize with the drinks at the Bar. da Arena — which will have an exclusive drinks menu, signed by mixologist Vinicius Gomes, in addition to draft beer.

The beach tennis and footvolley courts have special sands and a drainage system, to meet the city’s climatic variations, and will be available during all the days of operation of the Arena, both for classes with specialized teachers and for rental.

store and shows

The place will also have an unprecedented “pocket store”, signed by Decathlon, with products for beach tennis. There will also be a customized XP space at the entrance to the Arena, which will offer advantages and special conditions for the company’s customers.

Arena XP also promises to elevate the customer experience with weekend shows. The expectation is to receive great names of Brazilian music, of rhythms such as sertanejo, electronic, funk and pagode, among others.

All information about the opening, nearby parking lots, restrictions for on-site experiences, programming, values ​​and general questions can be found on the Arena’s website and official networks via Instagram @arena.xp__.

Arena XP

Address: Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3825

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, from 12:00 to 23:00

Capacity: 1,500 people

Reservations: via WhatsApp, by number (11) 997726221, or in order of arrival

