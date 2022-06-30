“You can only be kidding me!”

In the next chapters of the novel Beyond the Illusionfrom TV Globo, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will give in and accept to marry Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) to save his reputation. However, not everything will go according to the script after the wedding: Matias’ daughter (Antonio Calloni) will confuse her husband’s name and will call him Rafael (Rafael Vitti).

“Today is the beginning of a new life, my love. The life I always dreamed of for both of us. You don’t know how much I waited for this moment!”, says Joaquimon the couple’s wedding night. At this time, Isadora changes her husband’s name: “Ah, Rafael”, the girl will say, whispering for Úrsula’s son (Bárbara Paz), who is revolted by the situation.

Joaquim does not contain himself with his wife’s misunderstanding: “Rafael? Did he call me Rafael? You can only be joking with me! (…) A lapse? It’s even worse! Do I need to remind you that bastard Rafael deflowered you and married someone else?! Left you unspoken in the city? But you married me, Dorinha! Me, Joaquim!”, replied the boy, visibly irritated.

Although admitting that she doesn’t love Joaquim, Dorinha accepted the marriage to regain her honor, as she suffered from comments in the city after the end of her engagement with Rafael. He married Iolanda, currently Joaquim’s lover and ally.