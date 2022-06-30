Young man suffers accident lifting weights during crossfit in Ceará: see how to avoid risks during practice | Ceará

The practice of physical activity brings a series of health benefits, but like any activity requires a series of precautions to avoid accidents, such as what happened last Friday (24) with a crossfit athlete in Fortaleza, who will need undergoing surgery after knocking over a barbell with weights on his back. (see video above)

In an interview with g1 This Wednesday (29), the president of the Fitness Commission of the Regional Council of Physical Education of the 5th Region (CREF5), Sérgio Franco, spoke about some recommendations that people can follow to reduce the risks during high-impact physical activities, like crossfit. One of the main ones is to look for an accredited place with trained professionals.

“The first thing to be careful about is to look for a place accredited by the Council, be it a gym or box [de crossfit]. Another detail is whether the professionals are trained in physical education and accredited. In the case of interns, they must be supervised by a trained professional”, said Sérgio Franco.

Another important point is that the student undergoes an evaluation before starting the training. “In this evaluation, the professional will see the level of physical conditioning of the student, the overload that can be used”, explained Sérgio.

Also according to the chairman of the Fitness Committee, crossfit, like other physical activities, is safe, as long as the practitioner has correct professional guidance.

“It is important that practitioners seek professional guidance so that there are no errors in execution, that they use a correct overload. There are fatalities. We see a lot on the internet people wanting to make weight, to overcome themselves, without any guidance, which is not is recommended”.

Sérgio warns that in cases of irregularity, people can report it to the Council, through the body’s website.

“You can enter the site to make a complaint, the name will not be registered and the Council will visit the place to find out. The tax officers are always working in the establishments, both in the capital and in the interior”, stated Sérgio Franco.

A crossfit athlete was hit in the back by a barbell with weights while trying to lift the equipment in a cross training box in Fortaleza, last Friday (24). The moment was caught by a witness who recorded the athlete.

This Wednesday morning (29) the g1 contacted the establishment where the accident took place, which informed that this week the young man will undergo surgery, but will not comment on the case at the request of the victim’s family.

The establishment released a note of solidarity to the student, who was injured and needed to be hospitalized.

“The Box Colosso family, in solidarity with the MCSX student, comes, through this note, to wish strength and ask all Crossfit students, former students and lovers to pray for the health of our athlete who, unfortunately, suffered an accident. […] “, says the note.

“The Colosso family is supporting him and doing everything possible to help him, we are also in prayer for his recovery,” the establishment said in another excerpt of the statement.

In the video, the victim, who was not identified, was trying to lift a barbell with weights. At a given moment, the athlete takes the bar off the ground, takes it to the chest region, but when trying to place the equipment above his head, he releases the bar, which falls on his back. After the accident, the man lay on the ground, screaming in pain.