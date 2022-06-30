Yuri Alberto sends a message to the fans and says he is eager to debut for Corinthians | Corinthians

Yuri Alberto, reinforcement announced by Corinthians this Wednesday, gave his first statement as a Timão player. In a video released by the club, he sent a message to the fans and said he was anxious to be able to debut.

– Speak, Faithful. Here’s Yuri, the new Corinthians striker. I’m passing by to thank you for the reception. I’m really looking forward to debuting at Neo Química (Arena). Speaking of Neo Química, thank you also for the party you’ve had in the last few games.

Yuri Alberto, 21, was at Zenit, Russia. He arrives at Corinthians on loan until the middle of 2023.

The striker will be presented to the press and fans on the 7th, Thursday of the next week. On social media, the club took the opportunity to sting Inter, who dreamed of the striker.

On Tuesday, the player was in Itaquera to watch the goalless draw against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores. Fans took pictures of the striker before the match.

In exchange for Yuri Alberto, Timão will send two players to Zenit: goalkeeper Ivan, 25, and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, 21. The transfer of the three athletes will have a fixed purchase price if the clubs choose to exercise the option.

Ivan’s contract with Timão runs until the end of 2024. Mantuan’s contract ended at the beginning of 2025, but during the negotiation it was renewed until the beginning of 2027.

Mantuan and Ivan only travel to Russia after the return game of the Copa do Brasil against Santos, on the 13th, at Vila Belmiro. The Russian Championship starts on the 15th.

Yuri Alberto was sold by Inter to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros (R$ 149 million at the time). For the Russian club, where Malcom and Claudinho play, there were 14 games and six goals.

The striker was formed by Santos, but in mid-2020 he left the club after refusing a renewal proposal. Colorado got the signing. With calls from youth teams, he was present in the conquest of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017.

The forward scored a goal in seven official games for Santos, from 2019 to 2020, and scored 31 in 85 matches for Inter, from 2020 to 2021.

See the player’s full file:

Yuri Alberto Monteiro da Silva

03/18/2001 | 1.82m

Sao Jose dos Campos-SP

Clubs: Santos, Internacional and Zenit

Goals, dribbles and assists by Yuri Alberto at the 2021 Brasileirão

