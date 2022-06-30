Zeca Pagodinho receives diagnosis of serious illness and cancels shows

Zeca Pagodinho once again contracted the disease and had to cancel shows

Currently 63 years old, the singer Zeca Pagodinho tested positive for Covid-19, the information was given this Wednesday (29), leaving the singer’s fans and friends worried. However, according to the O Dia portal, Zeca Pagodinho is doing well, with only mild flu-like symptoms.

Even so, he had to suspend his schedule and will not be at a São Paulo Festival, where he would perform next Saturday (02), the information has already been confirmed by the pagodeiro’s advice.

“With mild flu-like symptoms, Zeca Pagodinho took a Covid test today, June 29, which showed a positive result. Therefore, unfortunately, the artist’s participation in the Turá Festival, on July 2, at the Ibirapuera stadium, in São Paulo, is cancelled.

SECOND TIME

This, it is worth saying, is the second time he tests positive for the disease. The first was in August last year, when he also had mild symptoms.

And in a few days, Zeca Pagodinho will do a new test and if it’s negative, he can resume the shows. Through social networks, fans and friends sent messages of support, hoping that the singer will recover soon.

Recently, he enchanted everyone when he appeared with his grandson and many highlighted the similarity between the singer and little Miguel. The video was shared on social media this past Monday and the singer proved to be an owl grandpa.

The images were shared on Zeca’s Instagram, in which the singer appears giving the child a kiss while the song Pride do Vovô plays in the background. In the caption, he said that he is a good son, a good father and that now he insists on being a good grandfather too.