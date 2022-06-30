Zilu Godoi appears with a fitness look and impresses with a body at 63

Zilu Godoi used social networks throughout the morning of this Wednesday (29), and left his followers impressed by publishing a video where he showed a little of the fitness routine that she owns.

Owner of a slender body at the height of her 63 years, the Zezé Di Camargo’s ex-wife wore a green legging outfitand gathered clicks while exercising at the gym.

“You can only achieve a goal when we stay true to ourselves and our persistence! Good morning dear ones!!!”wrote Zilu Godoi, in the caption of the publication, where he drew attention for the beautiful curves.

In the comments, the digital influencer won a flood of praise from the followers on duty. “Wonderful, chic and wise”, “What a knockout”, “Beauty”, “Good morning, beautiful! Blessed day”wrote some.

Family

Zilu Godoi opened her heart about life in Miami, in the United Statesand regretted the fact that he was absent on special family dates and moments.

“My heart is torn to be facing this moment so far away from my children, my grandchildren and my entire family. It is very difficult to see everyone together, and I am absent from these very special moments. I suffer a lot when these special dates for my family are approaching, and I am here without being able to leave the USA to go to Brazil”she said, in an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal Em Off.

