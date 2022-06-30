Zona da Mata Regional Airport will receive flights from Latam in July

Yadunandan Singh

From July 26th, the Itamar Franco Regional Airport will receive commercial flights from the LATAM company. The information was confirmed to the newspaper by the company’s advisory this Wednesday (29) and had already been revealed by Column Tudo Viagem by journalist Celso Martins. The flights will go to São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos. Tickets are already on sale and, according to the MaxMilhas website, the price for the opening week, round trip, is R$303.32 with taxes included.

According to LATAM, flights from Guarulhos to the regional will be operated from Monday to Sunday at 7:40 am. In the opposite direction, there will be flights on the same days, at 9:35 am. The route will last 1h15 and will take place on Airbus A320 aircraft, which have a capacity for up to 176 passengers – eight in premium class and 168 in economy class.

LATAM aircraft that will be used on flights from Zona da Mata to São Paulo. (Photo: All Travel)

LATAM is part of the team of airlines that already operate at the airport, in addition to Azul Linhas Aéreas and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

The company, through its advice, clarifies that ticket prices may vary according to a series of factors, such as advance purchase and seasonality, among others.

