00Nation Rebuilds With Additions of TACO, Latto and Dumau | DRAFT5

THE 00Nation made official on the night of this Thursday (30) the hiring of five professionals who had been composing the team of the rival GODSENT. Through its social networks, the Norwegian club celebrated the agreement for the acquisition of the quintet.
Having in Marcel”coldzera“David and Santino”try” Rigal the only remnants of its former cast, 00Nation rebuilds itself now with the arrival of Epitácio “TACO“de Melo, Bruno”latto“Rebelatto and Eduardo”dua“Wolmer.
The highlight, obviously, is the meeting between coldzera and TACO, who worked together between 2015 and 2019 under the banners of luminosity, SK Gaming and MIBRbeing two-time Major champions and winning many other caliber trophies in this period.
Merging the experience of the duo with the youth of try, latto and suma, three of the most notable talents on the South American continent, the team hopes to achieve goals that were not achieved even by GODSENTnor by its own 00Nation in this first semester.
In addition to the three players who arrived from the Swedish organization, coach Olavo “cky“Napoleon and Alan Diego”adr” Riveros also become part of the Counter-Strike of the Norwegian club, which very soon will debut for the new organization.
This Friday (1st), 00Nation faces the Russian outsiders for the opening round of ESL Challenger Valencia 2022, a $100,000 competition that takes place on Spanish soil. So 00Nation now has:
Olavo”cky” Napoleon (Coach)
Alan Diego”adr” Riveros (Analyst)
Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira (Inactive)
Mario “malbsMd” Samoya (Inactive)
Vinicius “v$m” Moreira (Inactive)