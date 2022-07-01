During the period in which Brazil was colonized by Portugal, the Portuguese left many legacies in our country, such as architecture, gastronomy, typical festivals and, of course, the language. Since colonization, the two countries have spoken the same language: the Portuguese.

The language was brought to our country by the Jesuits. They were responsible for catechizing the Indians who lived in our lands and, with that, the first inhabitants of Brazil ended up learning to speak Portuguese.

However, although we Brazilians speak the same language as Portugal, there are differences between what is spoken here and what is spoken in the Lusitanian country. Differences are present, for example, in phonetics, accent, syntax and vocabulary.

Knowing this, we selected 10 differences in the language spoken in Portugal and Brazil, that is, 10 words that have the same meaning but are spelled differently in these countries. Check out.

Brazilian Portuguese: bathroom;

Portuguese from Portugal: bathroom. Brazilian Portuguese: panties;

Portuguese from Portugal: cueca. Brazilian Portuguese: crosswalk;

Portuguese from Portugal: treadmill. Brazilian Portuguese: socks;

Portuguese from Portugal: socks. Brazilian Portuguese: Cellular;

Portuguese from Portugal: mobile phone. Brazilian Portuguese: bus;

Portuguese from Portugal: bus. Brazilian Portuguese: pedestrian;

Portuguese from Portugal: pawn. Brazilian Portuguese: ice cream;

Portuguese from Portugal: ice cream. Brazilian Portuguese: juice;

Portuguese from Portugal: sumo. Brazilian Portuguese: train;

Portuguese from Portugal: camboio.

It is worth noting that, today, Portuguese is the sixth most spoken language in the world, with around 280 million people speaking this language around the world. This is because, in addition to Brazil and Portugal, Portuguese is also spoken in Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea, in addition to Macau, in China.