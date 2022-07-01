10 stocks to invest in July, according to Toro Investimentos – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on 10 stocks to invest in July, according to Toro Investimentos – Money Times 2 Views

Ibovespa, Stocks, Markets, B3, toro investments
Toro Investimentos updated its recommended portfolio for July (Image: Diana Cheng/Money Times)

THE Toro Investments selected 10 stocks to compose the recommended wallet of July, following a conservative approach in the selection of papers.

“We believe that the disclosure of international macroeconomic indicators below expectations has a considerable probability of bringing additional volatility to risk assets”, says the company. bull.

The composition of the portfolio is balanced with stocks from different sectors, such as food, banking and energy.

In this way, the bull highlights that the selection was made with a focus on companies consolidated, with a low relation to the Ibovespa and a certain international exposure, focusing on portfolio diversification.

Check the Toro Investimentos portfolio for July

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

At Light, the yellow light is on | Business

(Updated at 4:11 pm to include comments from the interim CEO). When investor Ronaldo Cezar …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved