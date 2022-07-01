10 stocks to invest in July, according to Toro Investimentos – Money Times

THE Toro Investments selected 10 stocks to compose the recommended wallet of July, following a conservative approach in the selection of papers.

“We believe that the disclosure of international macroeconomic indicators below expectations has a considerable probability of bringing additional volatility to risk assets”, says the company. bull.

The composition of the portfolio is balanced with stocks from different sectors, such as food, banking and energy.

In this way, the bull highlights that the selection was made with a focus on companies consolidated, with a low relation to the Ibovespa and a certain international exposure, focusing on portfolio diversification.

Check the Toro Investimentos portfolio for July

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

