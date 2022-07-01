2-year-old needs help to pay for face cancer treatment

Any amount is accepted and will already make a difference in the life of a family that is in a vulnerable situation.

After being diagnosed with cancer of the face, Josué Francisco, just 2 years old, needs to make a trip for the treatment of the disease. The family is unable to finance the costs of the stay and asks for help from those who show solidarity with the little one.

It all started two months ago, when Josué presented a sign that looked like just a mosquito bite on his face and the little one’s mother went to see a doctor in São Luiz do Anauá, the city where they live, and the use of a localized ointment was recommended.

The drug did not work, and the sign began to grow and worry the family even more. After seeking care again, a referral was requested to Rorainópolis with a pediatrician, who, due to the severity, transferred the case to a specialist in Boa Vista.

Little Joshua remains hospitalized (Photo: Personal Archive)



On May 19, little Josué was hospitalized and has remained since then at Santo Antônio Hospital, where tests and biopsies were performed for the diagnosis of what was already a tumor on the face. On the 23rd of the same month, the family received the result, which indicated malignant cancer.

Soon, the costs for the treatment outside Roraima were approved, but there is still no date, as it is on the waiting list. The expenses for the stay in another state go beyond those granted by the TFD (Treatment Out of Home), so the family asks for help from those who show solidarity to help with the financial costs.

The pix from the child’s father, by telephone: (95) 98410-3200in the name Joshua Francisco Sanabria. Any amount is accepted and will already make a difference in the life of a family that is in a vulnerable situation.