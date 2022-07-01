2nd phase of forgotten money is affected by a statement from BC servers

The servers of Central Bank (BC) decided to keep the bass that has lasted for almost three months. After holding an assembly, the category informed that it will continue with the suspension of activities until next Monday, 4th. The date is the last possible day for the granting of salary increases established by the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

A virtual act in the fight for career enhancement is also scheduled for the 4th, according to the BC National Employees Union (Sinal). The protests are also against the intransigent stance of the current president of the organ, Roberto Campos Neto. On Tuesday, the 5th, a new assembly to decide the direction of the movement will be held.

According to the Fiscal Responsibility Law, adjustments capable of replacing losses in the inflation would need to be approved by June 30th. The law would then go into effect until the 4th of July. However, to be able to meet this deadline, the government would need to have sent a Bill (PL) or Provisional Measure (MP) to Congress between the end of May and the first week of June.

Strike claims

BC employees, who have been on strike since April 1st, are seeking to replace inflationary losses, which have reached 27% in recent years. The servers also ask for the requirement of a higher level to enter the post of technician at BC, in addition to changing the nomenclature from analyst to auditor.

With the stoppage of activities, the release of some statistics, such as the Focus bulletin – weekly survey with financial institutions – the Savings Report, the daily Ptax rate and the foreign exchange flow, for example, end up leaving with a considerable delay. In addition, the open banking proposals and the second phase of forgotten money also ended up taking a back seat.