3 keys to NATO’s new strategy to face Russia and China

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden at a press conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid

Increased US military presence in Eastern Europe and increased military aid to Ukraine — with fuel, medical supplies, bulletproof vests and anti-drone systems.

These were some announcements by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in its new plan to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, after a two-day summit that ended on Thursday (30/6) in Madrid, Spain.

The Western military alliance also updated its “strategic concept”, a document that sets out its military and security strategy for the next ten years, detailing the threats that Western democracies face and explaining how it intends to deal with them.

It is a text that drastically changes the view of Europe and the USA on their relations with China and Russia.

