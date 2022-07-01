5 myths and truths about winter skin exfoliation

Exfoliation is one of the most controversial steps in the skincare routine: if on the one hand it is important to keep the skin healthy and bright, on the other hand, it can dry out and even make the skin more oily if carried out in excess. “After the process, the skin becomes more silky, smooth and ready to receive cosmetics”, says Laís Leonor, dermatologist at the clinic dr. André Braz, in Rio de Janeiro.

Behold, in winter the controversy only grows, since the days have a lower relative humidity and we naturally feel the skin getting drier, sometimes even pulling. What to do then? To clear all your doubts, check out the myths and truths about facial exfoliation in winter.

1. Facial exfoliation is important any season of the year

TRUTH. As always, her function is to help with cell renewal and unclogging pores. “So, if your skin is more oily or has a lot of blackheads, it’s worth keeping the exfoliation even in winter, just spacing the sessions”, advises dermatologist Igor Manhães, from Clínica Horaios, in São Paulo. He explains that despite the drier climate of the season, there are still dead cells to be eliminated for the skin texture to be more uniform and healthy. “And in this case, a specific moisturizer for your skin type can compensate for this extra dryness that exfoliation brings”, he teaches.

2. Exfoliation in winter should be done less frequently

MYTH There is no right number of times a week to exfoliate. The ideal frequency depends on the skin type and should be guided by a dermatologist”, warns dermatologist Luciana Caldas, from Clínica ASLC, in São Paulo.

But, yes, if you are used to exfoliating twice a week, you can switch to a single weekly one. And if you have dry skin, maybe one session every 15 days is more than enough. “The frequency of exfoliation in winter should be lower so that the skin does not lose its natural barrier of protection”, says Laís.

In the coldest season of the year, it is worth choosing a fixed day of the week (so you don’t get infused) and, soon after, betting on a hydrating facial mask to keep your skin glowing.

3. Home exfoliators are more effective

MYTH Homemade sugar scrubs, for example, can even cause microcuts on the skin, as their crystals have sharp edges.

It’s important to look for products with exfoliating spheres and never apply force when applying to your face — if you’re nervous or in a hurry, leave it for another day. Movements should be circular and always gentle.

“The skin can present reactions and allergies to homemade options. We have numerous ready-made formulations on the market that are more compatible with the skin’s ph, as well as calming agents”, says Laís.

4. Skin hydration is essential after exfoliation

TRULY TRUTH “Reestablishing the skin barrier with hydration is essential after exfoliating the skin”, says Luciana. As exfoliating eliminates dead cells and eliminates the skin’s natural oils, the protective layer needs to be replenished with hydration — regardless of the time of year. Thus, it prevents your face from becoming irritated or even the rebound effect, which increases the oiliness of the skin. “Assets such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid are good options”, says Laís.

5. Body exfoliation prevents ingrown hairs

MYTH. Many people think that exfoliation can prevent and fight ingrown hairs. “Yes: it can even promote an improvement in skin cell renewal. But depending on how it is done, it can even predispose more folliculitis, ingrown hairs”, warns Igor.