5 smartphones going to market in July

For smartphone enthusiasts, next July promises new devices that are still shrouded in mystery and that, therefore, have generated a lot of speculation in recent weeks.

These are the most anticipated devices for July.

1. Nothing Phone 1

From this list, this is the most awaited device, scheduled to be officially announced on July 12th. The smartphone is the first to be launched by the new Nothing brand – created by Carl Pei, co-founder and former director of One Plus. For now, not much is known about the official settings of the new device. However, the hype is so high that there are people willing to pay more than 3 thousand dollars for the intermediate smartphone.

2. ROG Phone 6

Continuing with the line of smartphones aimed at the gamer audience, Asus should launch the sixth ROG Phone device on July 5th. It is expected to feature Qualcomm’s latest chipset — the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — as well as a secondary LED display, trigger buttons, up to 18GB of RAM, as well as support for an external fan (which was already present on the previous model. ).

3. Realme GT 2 Master Edition

Another mystery phone that will be released in July is the Realme GT 2 Master Edition, which should also come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a variant with up to 12GB of RAM, in addition to running the Android 12.

4. Vivo iQOO 10

Although not very famous in Brazil, the Chinese Vivo should also launch the new iQOO 10 line in the coming weeks. The highlight for the device is that rumors point out that the iQOO 10 Pro should be the first smartphone to bring the new Dimensity 9000 chip +, by Midiatek, which has eight cores, 3.2 GHz frequency, Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics accelerator, in addition to the 5G modem.

5. Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Still in July, Xiaomi is expected to launch its most powerful device in the 12 series. Indian Expressit should also run the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it could have a leather and ceramic construction, as well as bring significant improvements to the camera set, thanks to Xiaomi’s recent partnership with Germany’s Leica.