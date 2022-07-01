A new game arrives by surprise on Xbox Game Pass in late June

June is almost over and today a new game arrived from surprise on Xbox Game Pass. This is the house flipper, a home repair simulator where you buy a dilapidated house and completely renovate it. Some gamers consider this title as part of this reserved club of cult games, for offering a very unique experience in the world of video games and for having a very good rating on Steam.

It’s interesting to see how every now and then a new game comes to Xbox Game Pass Without previous warning, which shows Microsoft’s interest in keeping its service constantly active. House Flipper is a very interesting addition to the subscription service due to its particular proposal. Game Pass has a game for all tastes.

SHADOW DROP:#XboxGamePass Looks like House Flipper is joining Game Pass Day One! Thanks to @Dxclannn for the heads up!https://t.co/jnrt1vyfzm pic.twitter.com/zBR02b8xLO — Game Pass Counter (@gamepasscounter) June 30, 2022

The arrival of this new game on Xbox Game Pass is something to celebrate. House Flipper is a great game, especially for those who prefer a quieter experience. It fits into the same niche titles as Stardew Valley, PowerWash Simulator or unpacking. You just need to turn your brain off a little and enjoy the peaceful experience of painting a wall or scrubbing a damp dining room into a charming breakfast nook.

Additionally, an upcoming sequel was recently announced on Twitter by the game’s developer, along with a gorgeous intro video. While there aren’t many concrete details, it’s a pleasant surprise. And perhaps the arrival of this new game on Xbox Game Pass will serve to promote this future sequel.