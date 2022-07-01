Active or passive? Pabllo Vittar gives H hour details







Pabllo Vittar reveals what he prefers when H. Photo: Instagram/@pabllovittar / Celebrities and Celebrities

Singer Pabllo Vittar opened up about her intimate life during an appearance on the podcast ‘PodDelas’.

In the conversation, the drag queen revealed that she prefers to be “passive” in sex and never “active”. The revelation came as she gave details about her exercise routine, explaining that she likes to “always be active”, but not when it comes to sex.

Pabllo said he loves working out and sees bodybuilding as an escape. The artist also revealed that her favorite days to go to the gym are on Friday and Saturday, as she has “fire in the ass to go out”.

“Everywhere I am has a gym. I like it, but [ir] from sunday to sunday is paia. The days I like the most are Friday and Saturday, because we have that fire in our ass to go out, and then we have to pump,” she revealed.

She also exposed a trick to make the butt hard: “For example: I want to make my butt hard because I want to wear a skirt, then I go there and just do that workout for the butt to be pumping. You do a leg press, your leg already leaves swollen,” he explained.

Pabllo said that he currently loves working out, however, it wasn’t always that way. “I didn’t like it, but it’s something you learn [a gostar]. I need, [porque] my show is already a cardio, jumping, dancing, so I do it, obviously 100% is because of my work, but it’s also for health. I hate to be sniffling, ‘oh I’m tired’, no, I like to be always active, I mean not active [no sexo]active at work, the other is just passive”, she said, laughing.