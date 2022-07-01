actor thanks Tatá Werneck for health insurance

Actor Marcos Oliveira, 66, the Beiçola of “A Grande Família”, thanked the help of actress Tatá Werneck, who got him a health plan. Marcos awaits the call from the hospital to be admitted and undergo surgery to treat a fistula in the urethra.

“I’m waiting for the Souza Aguiar hospital to call me to operate. I want to thank Tatá Werneck who got me this health plan. But I’m looking forward to being hospitalized soon and having this surgery. And then I have two more months to recover”, told the actor in a video posted on his Instagram today.

“I’m going to need more help because I’m going back to work, God willing, soon. Get better, dye my hair”, he added.

Marcos also thanked the doctors who helped him and reinforces that he is just waiting for the surgery.

“I’m ready and prepared to go into the hospital and have the surgery. Then there’s another 3 or 4 weeks of physical therapy. I want to work, I need to work”, he says.

At the end of May, after a video asking for help, Marcos received a message from Tatá. The actor recounted the financial and health problems he was going through.

In an interview with Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, he explained the delay in scheduling the operation.

“A surgery is planned, but the problem is all in the blood glucose, mine was discharged and the doctor has already said that he does not operate with high blood glucose”, he said.

“I want to fight to solve all this and go back to singing, acting and making people happy”, he declared, at the time.

In the interview, the artist also praised Tatá for his help: “She’s a friend, a sister, we don’t see each other, we don’t have a contact, but it’s affectionate, which surpasses angels and archangels”.