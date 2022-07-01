Advisory confirms the end of Fernando Zor and Maiara. read note

After the LeoDias column revealed firsthand that the relationship between Maiara and Fernando came to an end, the team that represents the singer confirmed the information, without further information. Read the advisory note below.

“We confirm that the couple is no longer together, but we will not give any details about the breakup,” they told the column. It’s been about three months since their last reconciliation so far. As previously mentioned, close friends of Maiara say that she is doing very well, reacted calmly to the end of the relationship and is completely focused on her professional career.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in early 2019joao valentine ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (9) The singers broke up in a few months and then got back together again. Several times, they continued this back and forthPlayback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (8) In one of the reconciliations, Maiara dropped several indirections for Fernando to ask her to marry him, which did not happen- until the beginning of 2021reproduction ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) In February 2021, after a lot of yo-yoing, Fernando and Maiara took a Romanesque trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with the marriage proposal, and she accepted.Playback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (7) In September 2021, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Léo Dias, Fernando’s jealousy put an end to the engagement, which lasted six months.Disclosure ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (10) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced reconciliation.joao valentine ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (6) On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced her breakup with the singer and vented on Instagram. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the countrywoman about what she would have won as a year-end giftPlayback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (5) Fernando, in turn, expressed his denial of the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind”, he told Léo Dias. The statement caused outrage among fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”Leo Franco / Agnews ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (4) In March 2022, however, Maiara and Fernando were caught shopping together in São Paulo.Playback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (3) According to Léo Dias, the singers are together and imposed rules so that, this time, the relationship works. For this, the two should prioritize discretion, without taking to the media love, disaffection, pain, declarations, exchanges of affection in public or important dates.Playback / Instagram 0

“She didn’t cry, she kept silent, commented later on what had happened and kept the work routine”, they said. Friends guarantee that Fernando’s emotional instability is the main issue in this relationship. But no one doubts the feeling of both.

How was the end of Fernando and Maiara?

“There was nothing, do you believe it? Nothing,” said a source close to the two. “They spoke on Wednesday and broke up. No explanation, no fighting, no screaming….”, he added.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.