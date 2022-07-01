After controversy, Simone says that Simaria stayed at her home in the USA

After the column LeoDias published, this Thursday (30/6), that Simaria stayed for a few days at her sister’s house in the United States, but soon gave up due to the lack of a full-length mirror, Simone decided to go public to speak about the subject. According to the singer, her sister did stay in one of her three houses in the Land of Uncle Sam.

“Oh, what a lie. She stayed at my house,” said Simone in this columnist’s Instagram post. Sources very close to the duo told the headliner of this column that during the US tour earlier this year, Simaria even stayed at the property, but after a few days went to a hotel.

Photo-simone-e-simaria As for the differences between the sisters, Simaria guarantees that they are only on stage: “One wants excellence at work, and the other is fine. Let’s do it like this, I respect you, and you respect me. You don’t like cleavage, I do. But offstage, it’s amazing. Just brotherhood. I live with my nephews”Disclosure Foto-simone-e-simaria-dupla-sertaneja Some time later, Simone even commented on the case and reported that “sisters fight”. “We are sisters and sometimes we fight, it’s natural. But above all, love prevails,” she said.Disclosure / Ambev Foto-simone-e-simaria (7) Simaria then replied: “I know. It’s a care. But I believe I am capable of doing this. So I’ll do it”Heber Barros ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (8) “Singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to step away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”, declared SimariaDisclosure / Ambev ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (9) Feeling better, however, Simaria returned to the stage, at the end of the show, and interrupted her sister, who was saying goodbye to the audience. Then she sang three more songs. The moment went viral on social media and Simaria’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.Júlio Cesar Fernandes/ Disclosure ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (11) In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program, Simaria said that as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo separating.Mauricio Santana/Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (6) Also according to Simone, the two talked and resolved the problem. However, soon after, another disagreement between the two caught the public’s attention. During a show in Pernambuco, Simone performed more than two hours alone because Simaria felt sick.Playback / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (5) In May of this year, for example, an audio with the duo’s discussion was leaked during the recording of Programa do Ratinho. In the content, Simone asked her sister, who was hoarse, not to sing. “To get out of tune, it’s better not to do it because you’re hoarse. I’m saving your voice, it’s a care”Playback / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (4) “So, let’s see what happens. Are you not so good? Let’s see what happens”, Simone fires, heating up the spirits even more. “I’m not good, no. I’m trying to do my part”, retorts SimariaDisclosure 0

The reason would be that the house provided for the singer to stay in Orlando, Florida, would not have a body mirror. Simaria ended up opting to stay in a hotel, after making it clear that she was not happy with the information. Simone owns three houses in the city.

Adviser denies hotel accommodation The column contacted the duo’s press office to confirm the information. However, the singers’ team reported that Simaria did not stay at any hotels while in Orlando, Florida. The singer only went to a hotel when she traveled to Miami, also in Florida, where Simone does not own any property. Stay in! To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram. Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.