After having the microphone turned off at a show, Mioto’s team issues a note. read

With only 50 minutes of presentation, singer Gustavo Mioto had his equipment turned off by the organization of São João de Campina Grande, at dawn this Thursday (30/6), and had to leave the stage without being able to say goodbye to the audience. On the occasion, the artist celebrated 10 years of his career at the June Festival. The country singer’s team sent a statement to the LeoDias column, explaining what actually happened and repudiating the attitude, which they attribute as “stupid and amateur”.

The statement also emphasizes that Mioto’s presentation was within the stipulated period in the contract.

“There is a TAC (Term of Adjustment and Conduct) that on the day (29/06) the event would go until 04:00 in the morning”.

Read the full statement!

“In respect of the public and fans who accompany the artist Gustavo Mioto and attended to enjoy the show in Campina Grand (PB), we came to the public to clarify what happened yesterday, June 29th. Gustavo was hired for two shows on the same night, first in Bananeiras, at 21:20, and Campina Grande, at 02:20, according to the contract between Fora de Moda (the singer’s company) and Medow Promoções, responsible for hiring and organization of the aforementioned events.

In the case of Campina Grande, the artist and his production were ready at 2:00 am and by showing the local videos, mandatory at the event, Gustavo took the stage at 2:30 am, and with approximately 50 minutes of show, the team was surprised by the shutdown of the sound, without prior authorization and in a stupid and amateur way, since the presentation was within the period stipulated in the contract.

In this way, the artist’s contract already began at 02:20 as agreed between the parties, in which no one can claim ignorance or ignorance of it.

We regret what happened and repudiate any form of disrespect to the professionals involved and especially to the public who were clearly disgusted with the situation of the show in the city of Campina Grande, which is, without a doubt, one of the biggest there is.”

– Gustavo Mioto Team