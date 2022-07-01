After hospitalization, Wesley Safadão’s mother is summoned with worse news

The singer received a new diagnosis and his mother, Dona Bill, appeared completely shaken.

This Thursday, the 30th, Dona Bill, the mother of Wesley Safadãoappeared notoriously destabilized in a video on social media.

For those who have not been following, the singer canceled his artistic schedule and is hospitalized, after suffering a spinal injury and receiving a diagnosis of herniated disc.

“I leave my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask for prayers for his health from all his fans, friends and family.”

“May he soon be back on stage doing what he loves to do, sing and delight. God has a plan, in the hour of your problem, of your despair. God has a plan, you can trust, you don’t have to be afraid,” he added.

Wesley Safadão’s Situation

In a note to the public, one of the artist’s representatives exposed his case. “Diagnosed with a herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae,” he pointed out.

“With narrowing of the vertebral canal and important compression of the neurological structures within this channel, he will be hospitalized for intense treatment”, completed the statement, confirming the cancellation of the forrozeiro’s performances.

He is expected to be in total seclusion for the next fortnight. New information should be released in the coming days.

