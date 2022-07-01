After jumping 70% in the half, does the stock still have room to rise? – Money Times

THE sky (CIEL3) soared by almost 70% in the first half of 2022, up 71% in the last six months, at around R$3.75. The company went against the grain of Ibovespathe main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, which fell by 5% in the same period.

Inv analyst João Abdouni recalls that the company had a monopoly in the card machine sector until around 2017, but that the dynamic was broken with the emergence of PagSeguro, stoneamong other companies.

“Since then, Cielo had a strong fall until it reached its historic lows in January of this year, when it was traded at around R$ 2”, he explains.

The specialist assesses that the company’s market value in January was below its performance. “Now, I believe that Cielo is well priced”, defends Abdouni.

He says the 70% rise in shares was a fair correction for the company.

Buy or sell?

For the analyst at Inv, Cielo’s upward movement is over. According to him, the only surprise, which could be a new reason for the advance of the shares, would be for the company to present results well above the last few months.

“She is already a leader in the sector, in a segment that is difficult to grow and the company has some constraints because of the controllers, the Bradesco (BBDC4) it’s the Bank of Brazil (BAAS3)”, he explains.

Filipe Fradinho, analyst at Vitreous, is cautious when evaluating the company, mainly because of the high interest rates. “High interest rates discourage consumption, and Cielo depends essentially on economic growth”, he defends.

Fradinho points out that the moment is to prioritize other sectors, due to this macroeconomic context.

THE Great Investments highlighted that there are challenges in the short term. The broker mentioned the commoditization of acquiring services, the great competition in the segment and the disruption of new solutions.

the broker recommended keeping Cielo shareswith a price target of BRL 4.22, indicating a potential high of 11.64%

Ibovespa performance

As for the Ibovespa, João Abdouni assesses that the index’s performance was positive for a troubled semester, especially when compared to global indices. O S&P 500of New York, fell almost 20% in the same period.

Abdouni considers that the world faced Covid and a war in this period, two events with important developments for markets around the world, such as high interest rates in major economies and inflation of basic materials.

“The Ibovespa at zero to zero in this scenario was pretty good”, defends the analyst, who believes that the performance has been sustained by the Petrobras (PETR4), OK (VALE3) and the large banks, “the most traditional stocks on the Brazilian stock exchange, and they were the ones that sustained the performance of the index”.

For the next few months, the analyst expects high volatility, as we are talking about a short window with an election in between.

But he highlights the performance of exporting companies, which will be priced according to the US economy“if the economy heats up there, the price of basic materials should increase, and the index exporting companies can leverage here”, he explains.

Know more! Cryptocurrency Infrastructure, Defi, Institutional Growth and Crypto Market:

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.