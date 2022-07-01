Agreement guarantees maintenance of psychiatric beds at ‘Allan Kardec’

The inpatient beds at the “Allan Kardec” Psychiatric Hospital, which would be closed this Thursday, 30, will be maintained for up to another year. The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) articulated an agreement between the City Hall, State and Union that guarantees the maintenance of 60 beds for psychiatric hospitalization.

From now on, the City Hall will transfer R$ 35 per bed to the hospital; the state government, R$ 164; and the Federal Executive, R$ 199. Before the agreement, the health institution received only about R$ 102 per place – almost a quarter of what was agreed.

Over the years, the “Allan Kardec” Foundation has faced problems caused by public underfunding. The alternative found was to detach from their own assets to maintain the operation and care for patients.

Being an unfeasible option in the long term, the MPSP issued an opinion, in March of this year, requesting that the hospital end psychiatric hospitalizations to preserve the institution’s assets, at the risk of being held responsible. The beds would be deactivated this Thursday, if there was no agreement.

Prosecutor Alex Facciolo, who represented the MPSP at the Federal Justice Conciliation Center, said that the service provided by the Allan Kardec Hospital is vital for the region. He also pointed out that it is the only hospital that plays the role of reference in psychiatric beds in CROSS, which is the central regulating vacancies.

At the end of the current agreement, the Prosecutor’s Office requests that psychiatric beds be implemented in a general hospital. The future of the remaining residents of the hospital, which today are about 40 patients, will be the Therapeutic Residences, including the new five units that should be installed in partnership between the Allan Kardec Foundation and the City of Franca.