Alexandre Frota detonates Claudia Raia after actress exposes secret

Claudia Raia’s interview with Saia Justa, led by Sabrina Sato on GNT, is giving a lot of talk. That’s because the actress revealed that singer Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota and also told other celebrities who had a relationship with the heartthrob.

The politician did not like being exposed by his ex-wife and released the word on social media. “I’m very sorry that Claudia Raia still hasn’t forgotten me, with all due respect, I think she’s making mistakes and going over the curve, over time it’s getting funny, she even put Marisa in the gossip [Monte]”, he pointed out.

The criticism was not just for his ex-wife. Frota also pinned the presenters. “The most interesting thing is Astrid laughing (more predictable impossible) the two of them not without who they are or what they do [disse sobre as outras apresentadoras], and Sabrina Sato can’t laugh a lot if we start talking, there will be a lot of laughter. Worse than the ones who gossip, only the ones who stop to listen to it,” she added.

During the GNT’s Saia Justa program, Claudia Raia stated that she can no longer bear to be associated with the politician, as it seems that “only” she was married and involved with the deputy.

“I go through this, love. Only I dated Alexandre Frota, only I got married [com ele]. Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota. So it wasn’t just me. I’m just sharing some of the weight here”, declared the artist, after Sabrina Sato said that she was “giving everyone away”.

