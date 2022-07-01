Alexandre Frota provokes Claudia Raia after she exposes that Marisa Monte lost her virginity to him

‘I’m very sorry that she still hasn’t forgotten me’, declared the federal deputy about his ex-wife

Reproduction/Instagram/alexandrefrota_oficial/claudiaraia

Alexandre Frota took a stand on Claudia Raia’s statements



The federal deputy of São Paulo Alexandre Frota manifested after the actress Claudia Raia expose that the singer Marisa Monte lost her virginity to him. During participation in “Saia Justa”, from GNT, the artist commented on the label she carries for having been married to a former porn actor: “[As pessoas falam como se] only I dated and married Alexandre Frota, Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota, Paula Lavigne dated Alexandre Frota. Why just me, people? The person has to share the weight a little.” The actress’ comment drew laughter from the presenters Astrid Fontenelle, Sabrina Sato, Luana Xavier and Larissa Luz. The subject went viral on social media and Frota vented in Instagram stories.

“I’m very sorry that Claudia Raia still hasn’t forgotten me. With all due respect, I think she is making mistakes and going over the curve, over time she is getting funny, she even put Marisa in the gossip”, wrote the federal deputy, who also criticized the presenters of “Saia Justa”. “The most interesting thing is Astrid laughing (more predictable impossible), the two of them don’t know who they are or what they do, and the Sabrina Sato you can’t laugh a lot, if we start talking, there will be a lot of laughter. Worse than those who gossip, only those who stop to listen,” she concluded. Claudia was married to Frota de 1986 to 1989 and until today the relationship is subject. The congressman’s courtship with the former member of the tribalists became public last year. “I met Marisa Monte many years ago, in Rio, doing a play by Miguel Falabella, the ‘Rocky Horror Show’. She was my girlfriend, nobody knew,” she recounted in a podcast.