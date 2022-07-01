Alexandre Frota rebuts Claudia Raia’s ‘gossip’ about him and Marisa Monte: ‘Passing the curve’

Alexandre Frota did not like at all the statements made by ex-wife Claudia Raia about him. During the last show “Saia Justa” with Sabrina Sato and Asdrid Fontenelle, the actress was angry at being associated with the former actor and current federal deputy and delivered that singer Marisa Monte lost her virginity to him.

Upset, Frota published a text in the stories commenting on the “gossip” and even left for Asdrid and Sabrina Sato.

“I’m really sorry that Claudia still hasn’t forgotten me. With all due respect, I think she’s making a mistake and going over the curve. Over time, she’s getting funny and even put Marisa (Monte) in the gossip. The most interesting thing is Astrid I don’t know who they are, what they do. And Sabrina Sato can’t laugh a lot. If the gene starts talking, there will be a lot of laughter. Worse than those who gossip, just those who stop to listen to them,” he wrote.

Alexandre Frota counters Claudia Raia Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

During her participation in the program “Saia fair”, last Wednesday night, Claudia Raia revealed that she feels uncomfortable for always being associated with her ex-husband, Alexandre Frota. The actress also said that she has lived in other relationships, also with well-known names, but, according to her, people only talk about her marriage to the current federal deputy. Claudia ended up delivering that singer Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Frota to “share a little bit of the weight”.

“I go through that, love. Only I dated Alexandre Frota, only I married him. Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota. So it wasn’t just me. I’m just sharing some of the weight here,” said Claudia Raia.

Alexandre Frota and Marisa Monte dated in the 1980s, when he was successful as an actor in soap operas and the singer had not yet burst nationally and was acting in musicals at the time.