Alzheimer’s: understand why women are more vulnerable to the disease | Health

Researchers at the University of Chicago and Boston University School of Medicine, both in the United States, have identified a new gene that appears to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s in women.

The finding, published in the journal Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, provides a new clue as to why more women than men are diagnosed with the disease.

In the United States, 6.2 million people aged 65 and over have been diagnosed with the disease, of which nearly two-thirds are women. This means that Alzheimer’s disease is almost twice as common in women as in men.

The newly discovered gene is called O6-Methylguanine-DNA-methyltransferase or simply MGMT. It plays an important role in how the body repairs DNA damage in men and women. However, it appears to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, but only in females.

The discovery of the existence of the new gene was made in two completely different groups of people. In the first one, a team of researchers at the University of Chicago was analyzing the genetic makeup of a large family of Hutterites, a population of Central European descent that settled in the country’s Midwest.

As the Hutterites are a closed population that marries within their own origins and maintain extensive genealogical records, they have become an excellent choice for genetic research. In this study, the subjects with Alzheimer’s were all women.

The second approach, based on evidence suggesting a link between Alzheimer’s and breast cancer, analyzed genetic data from a national cohort of 10,340 women who lacked APOE ε4, a risky genetic variant for Alzheimer’s.

In both data sets, MGMT was significantly associated with the development of Alzheimer’s. The research team compared the results to autopsied male brain tissue and found no association between the MGMT gene and the disease in men.

Next, the researchers looked at the epigenetic pathway MGMT, which is what happens when a gene is turned on or off by behaviors and environmental factors, the researchers found that the gene, which helps repair DNA damage, is significantly associated with development. of the beta-amyloid and tau proteins, which are hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in women.

The finding, the researchers say, is particularly robust because it happened independently in two distinct populations, using different approaches.

“This is one of the few and perhaps the strongest association of a genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease that is specific to women,” said Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University and senior author of the study, in communicated.

The APOE ε4 gene is considered the strongest risk factor for the future development of Alzheimer’s disease in people over 65 years of age. However, many women with this variant do not develop the disease, while women without the gene can still develop it. MGMT may be one of the explanations behind this.

According to the researchers, this study demonstrates the importance of searching for genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s, which may be gender-specific. More studies are needed to understand why MGMT influences the risk of the disease more in women than in men.