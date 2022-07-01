Amazon and Cerrado break records for fire outbreaks for the month of June | amazon

The Amazon and the thick recorded historical records in the number of fires for June, according to monitoring by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

In the Amazon, were detected 2,562 hotspots, the highest number for the month since 2007, when 3,519 outbreaks were registered. It is the third consecutive year that the number of hotspots in the forest has risen.

The months of May and June mark the beginning of the burning and deforestation season in the Amazon, due to the dry period in the forest. In May, Inpe detected 2,287 hotspots in the forestalso an all-time high: it was the highest amount for the month since 2004.

According to historical data, the trend is that the amount of fire points in the forest increases in July and August. Measurements have been made since 1998.

In the accumulated for the semester, there are already 7,500 hotspots registered in the forest, an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2021. The Amazon also saw a semester with the largest area under deforestation alert in 7 years, still without data for the last 6 days of June.

In a note, WWF-Brasil public policy specialist Raul do Valle stated that “with Bolsonaro running behind in the polls, land grabbers, prospectors and everyone who navigates impunity” are “feeling that they need to run to consolidate their crimes, with fear that a new government can end this party”.

“It’s a real race against Brazil and by the end of the year we will see the size of this disaster,” said do Valle.

This week, a document obtained by the g1 pointed out that the Bolsonaro government’s Ministry of the Environment jeopardized the continuity of the Amazon Fund, created about 14 years ago to finance actions to reduce emissions generated by forest degradation and deforestation.

already the thick recorded even more fire points in June than the Amazon: 4,239 outbreaks, the highest number for June since 2010, when 6,443 outbreaks had been detected. It is also the third consecutive year of growth in fires in the biome.

As in the Amazon, the dry season in the biome has also begun: last month, 3,578 hotspots were recorded in the Cerrado, the highest number for the month since Inpe started measuring in 1998.

In the first half of the year, the Cerrado added up to almost 11,000 fires; the number is the highest for the period since 2010.

Fires in the Cerrado in the first semester (2010-2022) Source: Inpe