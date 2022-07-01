Amazon has the 1st half of 2022 with the largest area under deforestation alert in 7 years | Environment

The area under alert for deforestation in the Legal Amazon during the first half of 2022 is the largest in seven years, according to the monitoring system of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

There were 3,750 km² between January 1st and June 24th (more than 2 cities in São Paulo), a higher rate than in previous years, even without counting the last 6 days of the month.

The state of Amazonas was the most affected, with 1,131 km², followed by Pará (1,059 km²) and Mato Grosso (818 km²).

Deforestation alert area in the Amazon (in km²) Numbers in km² from January 1st to June 30th; In 2022, period is from January 1st to June 24th. Source: Inpe

The Legal Amazon corresponds to 59% of the Brazilian territory and encompasses the area of ​​8 states (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins) and part of Maranhão.

Deter produces daily signs of changes in forest cover for areas larger than 3 hectares (0.03 km²), both for areas that are totally deforested and for those in the process of forest degradation (logging, mining, fires and others). The system is not the official deforestation data, but it warns about where the problem is happening.

The official measurement of deforestation, carried out by the Prodes system, usually exceeds the alerts signaled by Deter. In the 2020-2021 season – a period from August 2020 to July 2021 – 13,000 km² of area were under alert for deforestation, the highest number since 2006. An estimate made by the Instituto do Homem e Meio Ambiente da Amazônia (imazon) indicates that the Amazon may have more than 15,000 km² of deforested area by July this year.

Records in January and February

January and February 2022 accumulated deforestation records in Brazil. Normally, the period between December, January, February and March accumulates lower deforestation rates as they are within the rainy season of most states in the biome. However, current rates compare to dry season records in years where there was greater action against environmental crimes.

In January, 430.44 km² of area were under deforestation alert. The average for January in the period between 2016 and 2021 is 162 km²; the current rate was 165% higher.

In February, 199 km² of areas were under deforestation alert; the average between 2016 and 2021 is 135 km²: the number recorded this year is 47% higher.