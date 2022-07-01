Amid doubts about the candidacy, Márcio França celebrates Datafolha: ‘We are in the 2nd round’

The former governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB) published, this Thursday 30, a short video on his social networks in which he suggests maintaining his pre-candidacy for the state government.

The publication was made minutes after the release of the new survey by the Datafolha institute that shows a significant growth of Fernando Haddad (PT) in the dispute for the government of São Paulo with an eventual withdrawal of the pessebist.

In the main scenario monitored by the institute, Haddad accounts for 34% of voting intentions, compared to 13% for Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

França, however, did not comment on the main result and celebrated the performance pointed out in the other section of the survey in which he appears in second place, with 16%, just behind Haddad, who would add up to 28%.

“It’s been a month since every day they say I’m no longer a candidate and Datafolha came out again and we’re in the second round!”, he celebrated. “This Márcio França is difficult, huh?” he then scoffed.

Meat neck ! pic.twitter.com/TVyCwl0JLa — Márcio França 40 (@marciofrancasp) June 30, 2022

The publication takes place amid negotiations between PT and PSB that have been dragging on for weeks. Behind the scenes, the expectation is that França will give up his pre-candidacy and announce support for Haddad in the next few days. In this case, he would make up the platform as the candidate for the Senate in the composition that still has, on the national scene, Lula and Geraldo Alckmin. The withdrawal of José Luiz Datena (PSC), who was leading the dispute for the position, may give strength to this scenario.

As the impasse has been going on for a few weeks, former president Lula started to deal directly with the case. The intention would be to resolve the situation in blocks. The idea is that França’s withdrawal can unlock compositions between PT and PSB in Rio Grande do Sul and Espírito Santo.