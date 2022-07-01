Ana Furtado flaunts defined abs on tour

Ana Furtado, a 48-year-old presenter, squandered style and good form this Thursday afternoon (30). To go to the mall, Boninho’s wife chose a leopard look and drew attention with his defined abs.

At the time, Ana was photographed leaving a restaurant at Shopping Village Mall, located in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro. The look of the famous was due to a crop top with animal printmatching her sandal, and a pair of jeans with ‘torn’ details at the knee.

The star of ‘Dance of the Stars 2022’ still wore sunglasses, a face mask and carried a backpack. Upon noticing the presence of the paparazzo, Ana Furtado was sympathetic and made a point of waving to the photographer.

Check out some photos from the moment:

Ana Furtado (Photo: Edson Aipim/AgNews)

Ana Furtado paid tribute to Fátima Bernardes

Earlier, Ana Furtado made a point of publishing a tribute to Fátima Bernardeswho tomorrow (1), says goodbye to the program Date, after 10 years at the helm of the attraction. This Thursday (30th), the famous was present in the morning next to the presenter.

“How many beautiful encounters do we live and watch here? How many unforgettable stories and emotional moments are immortalized on this stage? It is an immense joy to be part of the history of this program conceived by her, Fátima Bernardes, this woman who is pure power and great inspiration for me and thousands of women.”, started Anna.

In sequence, she mentioned about the honor of having participated in the attraction: “Participating in this penultimate #Meeting with her and Dan Stulbach on this stage was special. We remember stories, laugh and cry. Of joy, of course. Exactly how this 10th anniversary celebration should be. I wish you beautiful flights, dear Fatima. Ever! And thank you for all your generosity!”wrote Boninho’s wife.

