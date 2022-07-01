Ana Hickmann is sued for omission with the franchise network

Ana Hickmann and her husband, Alexandre Correa, are being sued by a businesswoman who asks for contractual termination after acquiring a franchise from the presenter’s company, Instituto Ana Hickmann.

The woman claims that she did not receive support to proceed with the business and that the franchisor’s omission caused damage to her work.

The information was initially published by journalist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, and confirmed by splash.

According to Em Off, the businesswoman claims to have signed a contract that guaranteed the exclusive right to use the Ana Hickmann Institute’s trademark in order to explore the services and products offered. She, however, would have acted alone in the enterprise, having to invest her own resources.

In addition to not having received the necessary assistance from the franchisees, the financial return would also have been much lower than expected. The businesswoman would have received only R$ 3,123.83. The woman alleges that she approached the Ana Hickmann Institute several times for help, but to no avail.

The businesswoman claims that her franchise has not progressed due to the lax attitude of the presenter and the Institute itself. The plaintiff also says that false information was provided by the franchisor, which characterizes a breach of one of the main contractual clauses.

According to Em Off, the woman asks for R$ 167 thousand in compensation for material damages, as well as moral damages for the physical and emotional wear and tear of the situation.

In contact with splashthe Ana Hickmann Institute’s advisor said that “the process in question does not reflect the reality of what happened and that it never provided false information or abandoned its franchisees”.

In a statement, the advisory said that it provided all the necessary support to the franchisee and that it tried to help it in every way possible in accordance with the signed contract.

“The franchisor values ​​the quality of the services offered by its franchises, so, after numerous attempts to resolve this impasse, without success, it recently filed a lawsuit against the franchisee in question for non-compliance with the standard procedures established by the network, providing support, including , for former students of the aforementioned franchise, dissatisfied with the service provided by the franchisee”, says the text.

Read in full:

The franchisor responsible for the Instituto Ana Hickmann brand clarifies that the process in question does not reflect the reality of what happened, and that it never provided false information or abandoned its franchisees.

The brand, founded in 2018, has always provided all the necessary support and training to its franchisees. The success of this work led the chain to reach more than 60 franchises in just over three years, without any unit closing (including in the pandemic) until then.

The franchisor informs that, as it does with its other franchisees, it provided all the necessary support to the franchisee – having this recorded – and that it tried to help it in all possible ways according to the signed contract.

The franchisor values ​​the quality of the services offered by its franchises, so, after numerous attempts to resolve this impasse, without success, it recently filed a lawsuit against the franchisee in question for non-compliance with the standard procedures established by the network, supporting, including, for former students of the aforementioned franchise, dissatisfied with the service provided by the franchisee.

Because of this, the franchisor informs that it will take all possible measures to reverse this situation, which aims to hurt the image of a brand already established in the market.