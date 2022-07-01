Analysis: Tide Turns in War as Russia Advances East – Ground Forces

Russian forces are at their best since the start of the Ukraine invasion, according to analyst

Russian forces are perhaps at their best since the invasion of Ukraine began four months ago.

They eliminated most of the Ukrainian defenses in the Luhansk region, consolidated control of a swath of territory in the south, improved their logistics and command structure, and restricted the effectiveness of Ukraine’s drone strikes.

In the last week, the Russians have been rewarded for their intense bombardment of regions in Luhansk still held by Ukrainians, who will finally give up Severodonetsk and lose territory south of Lysychansk.

The leader of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic (RPL), Leonid Pasechnik, predicted last Friday that Russian forces would completely encircle Lysychansk within two to three days. So far, they haven’t, but the city is in imminent danger.

The Russian army has also stepped up attacks in the Donetsk region, approaching the belt of industrial cities in the area — which stretches from southern Sloviansk, through Kramatorsk, to Kostiantynivka.

In Lysychansk, and in many of the cities scattered along the meandering front lines that run through five regions, Ukrainians can face again what happened in Severodonetsk, where they were bombed into retreat. There was nothing left to defend.

The Ukrainian army’s immediate dilemma is whether it remains committed to defending Lysychansk, at the risk of losing soldiers and weapons if the city is besieged, or whether Ukraine’s political leadership will order a retreat towards new defensive lines.

If so, will units within Ukraine-held territory be able to retreat without being decimated? Large sections of the road between Lysychansk and Bakhmut are littered with debris, and Russian units are closing in on Bakhmut.

Apparently, the Russians aren’t making much headway in Izium, north towards Sloviansk, despite constant efforts to cross the Ukrainian lines. Even so, Ukrainian officials warned on Sunday (26) of an “accumulation” of Russian soldiers north of Sloviansk. The Russian army can quickly mobilize some tactical battalion groups across the border.

Some Russian military bloggers are not being carried away by optimism. Yuri Kotyenok, for example, believes that Russian forces do not have enough manpower to besiege the fortified cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

In the long term, the Ukrainians’ best hope is to bring in more weapons from the West capable of destroying Russian artillery, missile systems and command posts far from the front lines, to gradually reduce the deficit in firepower.

But weapons like the HIMARS rocket system, which has a range of 70 kilometers in the configuration supplied to Ukraine, require several weeks of training. And in Donbass, several weeks is a long time, given the current pressure on Ukrainian forces.

This pressure is even greater because many of the units deployed in the region are among the most experienced in Ukraine. They have been worn down by the sheer intensity of Russian bombing and are not easily replaced.

And the Ukrainian military has already lost some of the weapons brought to the front in combat. The Russian Defense Ministry said last week that Russian attacks had already wiped out some of the US-supplied M777 howitzers.

The Russian offensive also learned from mistakes made during the initial and abortive campaign towards Kiev.

Air defenses, most notably the S-300, were deployed to provide extensive rather than local coverage, making Ukrainian attack drones less effective. Interestingly, it appears that fewer videos have been posted on social media recently showing Ukrainian fighter jets in action.

Russia appoints new commanders

The Russian hierarchy was also reorganized, with new commanders for southern and central forces committed to Ukraine under the overall leadership of Deputy Defense Minister Gennady Zhidko.

The Institute for the Study of War said “the Russian high command is reorganizing and restructuring the military command to better organize operations in Ukraine.”

It is perhaps no accident that the first reported visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and senior commanders to forces involved in the “special military operation” came when the tide appeared to be flowing in Russia’s favor. Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan.

Rob Lee, a Russian army analyst at King’s College London, noted that Zhidko sat next to Shoigu in meetings during his visit. Lee recalled that Russia apparently “didn’t have a general commander in the initial phase (in March), violating the principle of unity of command.”

The big question is whether Russia’s success in increasing Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk can encourage further expansion of its war objectives beyond the special military operation – perhaps an effort to sustain the push all the way to the Dnipro River, which essentially divides Ukraine in two. .

This is the worst-case scenario for Ukrainians, and for now it remains a distant possibility rather than an imminent risk. Ukrainian forces are still defending around 12,000 square kilometers of Donetsk alone.

