Aneel will refund tariffs overpaid on the electricity bill

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will refund taxes paid in excess by energy consumers in the past.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will refund taxes paid in excess by energy consumers in the past. In this way, the forecast is that the readjustments, which in some cases reached up to 24% in 2022, will be reduced.

The project, which was sanctioned last Monday (27) by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was published in the “Official Union Gazette” on Tuesday (28).

discounts

The law also obliges Aneel to apply discounts in the tariff readjustments of energy distributors and to carry out an extraordinary tariff review of those that have already gone through the readjustment process.

However, the terms of the return will be determined by Aneel. Therefore, there is an amount of R$ 48 billion in tax credits to be used, arising from taxes paid more by consumers in the tariff.

distributors

According to the g1, Aneel already has a specific tariff review process for each energy distributor that underwent an adjustment in early 2022.

In total, there are 13 energy distributors that will have their approved tariff readjustments reviewed, they are:

Sulgipe (SE); Celpe (PE); Enel Ceará (CE); Neoenergia Coelba (BA); Neoenergia Cosern (RN); Energisa Sergipe (SE); Energisa Mato Grosso (MT); Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul (MS); CPFL Paulista (SP); CPFL Santa Cruz (SP, MG and PR); Enel Distribuição Rio (RJ); Light (RJ); and Energisa Borborema (PB).

When questioned, Aneel stated that the forecast is that the adjustments applied will be reduced.

June adjustments

Even before the law was sanctioned, the June readjustments already considered the return of values.

Thus, according to Aneel, these distributors will not have to undergo an extraordinary review, since the calculation of tariffs has already taken into account the benefit.

ICMS

For many years, federal taxes PIS and Cofins were based on the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS, state tax).

However, the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in 2017, understood that ICMS could not be used as a basis for PIS and Cofins.

Therefore, the extra tax paid was returned to the distributors in the form of a tax credit, which must be deducted from the tariff readjustments, for the benefit of the consumer.

In total, there are R$ 60 billion, however R$ 12 billion have already been used in previous years according to an agreement between Aneel and the distributor, leaving a balance of R$ 48 billion to be used.

Image: TanitJuno / Shutterstock.com